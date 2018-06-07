Cebu City government to release second tranche of cash aid

Almost 9,900 persons with disabilities (PWD) in all 80 barangays in Cebu City will receive their second tranche of financial assistance from the Cebu City Government on Saturday (June 9).

The Cebu City government allocated P7,000 cash aid annually for PWDs this year.

The distribution will be at schools near barangay hall.

Each PWD will get P2,000 as their second tranche for 2018. They will already be receiving a total of P4,000 cash assistance and the remaining P3,000 will be claimed within the year.

The first tranche for this year happened during last March. / STC Intern Candy Baraga