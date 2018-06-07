Senior citizens in Talisay City to enjoy increase in financial assistance
By John Michael Aroa June 07,2018
The Talisay City Council approves the P1,000-increase on the financial assistance for senior citizens.
Now, senior citizens will receive P4,000 per year.
