DepEd Talisay to facilitate drug tests
By John Michael Aroa June 07,2018
DepEd Talisay is now preparing for the conduct of a random drug testing in their jurisdiction.
Subject of the tests include students, teachers, and non-faculty members.
The program aims to save people, especially students who are addicted to drugs.
[Refresh for more updates]
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.