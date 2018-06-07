PRO-7 to coordinate with PDEA on new drug list

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PRO-7) will coordinate with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) regarding officials involved in the illegal drug trade.

Police Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, the Director of PRO-7 said he is in direct contact with PDEA Director Aaron Aquion since they are expecting another declaration of politicians involved in the Narco list.

If local officials will be included in the list, Salinas said he will support PDEA’s decision.

No date has been set for the declaration of the narco list. /CNU Intern Bea Esteves