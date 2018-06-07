VSMMC again?

A supposed happy mother who delivered her baby at Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) went to our radio station, DYHP RMN Cebu, and cried for justice for the tragedy that befell her and her baby inside the hospital.

The emotional mother, Joanna Arina Kop, of Naga City Cebu, recounted that she gave birth on May 26, 2018 in the said hospital. Right after the delivery, the baby was given to her so she could hug in line with the program of DOH, “Unang Yakap.”

She said it is still very fresh in her mind when she heard the cry of her baby before the latter was brought to the nursery. She said her delivery was normal and so was the baby. She was so excited of her baby and she named her Jimin Lee.

Unfortunately however, she was shocked when 2 days after, May 28, she was informed by the management of the hospital that her baby died. What was extremely dumbfounding was when she saw the remains of her baby.

The intestine came out of the stomach of the remains and there are stitches found on it. The mother was in a quandary as to what medical procedure was performed by the hospital without her knowledge.

She was told by the management of the hospital that what she saw on her baby was inborn. She could not accept the said explanation because when she first saw her baby, she did not see any traces of stitches in the stomach.

My reporter, Astra Logarta-Geverola, called up VSMMC to get the side of the hospital. Mr. Eleodoro “Nonoy” Mongaya, spokesperson of the hospital, told my reporter to let the complainant file a formal complaint at the hospital.

I appreciate Mongaya’s advice however, I frowned on what he said afterward. He was sarcastic when he said that he could not believe a complaint coming from the media. What kind of spokesperson is Mr. Mongaya? Did he not consider that his brother is also connected with the media?

I am bothered by how Mr. Mongaya entertains the poor and ordinary people who seek the services of the government hospital based on how he was sarcastic towards a reporter. Did Mongaya forget that he is a public servant? Why is he so arrogant?

I hope the hospital management will conduct a fair investigation on the matter to correct the way public services are delivered to the people. The complainant may also file a case before the Ombudsman for her to at least feel that she is getting a fair investigation.

How many times has VSMMC experienced controversial incidents? Have the personnel involved been meted with penalties? When will these lousy services stop?