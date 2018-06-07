Mystery ailment leads US to evacuate workers from China

WASHINGTON — The United States has evacuated several more government workers out of the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou after medical testing revealed they might have been affected by unexplained health incidents that have already hurt US personnel in Cuba, the State Department said Wednesday.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said “a number of individuals” have been brought to the US. They are in addition to a US worker in Guangzhou who was evacuated earlier, as the Trump administration had already disclosed.

The new evacuations come after the US sent a medical team to Guangzhou to screen American government workers. The team arrived earlier this week, and Nauert said the medical screenings were ongoing. She said they are being offered to “any personnel who have noted concerning symptoms or wanted baseline screening.”

A US official said the evacuated Americans are being brought for testing to the University of Pennsylvania. That’s where doctors have been treating and studying patients evacuated from the US Embassy in Havana. /AP