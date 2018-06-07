Heart Evangelista on losing her baby: ‘I trust in God’s timing and plan’

HEAVEN has gained another angel.

Actress Heart Evangelista shared the sad news on Wednesday that she has lost her baby and would be taking some time off from social media.

Evangelista updated her followers and fans through an Instagram post that she found out during a doctor’s appointment that the baby’s heart stopped beating.

“For some it might be early on but for us, we were so ready to meet you, little one. Carrying you made me feel like a completely new person. Just the thought of you taught me what unconditional love feels like,” the 33-year old actress said.

The doctor also explained to her that first time mothers have also high percentage of experiencing miscarriage.

The Kapuso actress thanked her fans and supporters.

“Your kindness and positivity in sharing about your own miscarriages remind me to be strong. I am so grateful for all your love throughout this entire journey,” she said.

Evangelista said she believed that this is not the end for her but the start of another chapter.

“I don’t question God about this sad time, I trust in His timing and plan. I hope you all

understand that I’ll be taking some time off but your support and kind words will be felt, even if I’m not able to reply,” she added.

She also showed how excited she was with her firstborn.

At three months, she already named her baby as Mira. Evangelista also shared snippets of the baby room.

This is not the first time that Evangelista has shared sad news about her pregnancy.

She also shared three weeks ago that she was supposedly carrying twins.

But they also later found out that one of the embryos was smaller and behind its development.

The twins were supposed to be Evangelista’s firstborn babies with Sen. Francis “Chiz”

Escudero. The couple tied the knot in 2015.