Shoot for Bela Padilla-JC Santos reunion film in full swing



FOR the second time, Bela Padilla and JC Santos will headline another film with a working title “The Day After Valentines.”

The actors have been posting updates on their Instagram accounts as the shoot scenes for the film directed by Jason Paul Laxamana under Viva Films.

Santos shared a photo of Padilla holding a phone while Santos looks away.

“Day 8. #TheDayAfterValentines,” he captioned the photo.

He also posted a photo of them holding hands and running together in the middle of the road.

“Runaway with me,” Santos said.

Padilla shared a photo of her holding Santos’ left hand while she steps on a rock near the sea.

“Smile though your heart is aching,” she captioned the photo.

“The Day After Valentines” is the second film of Padilla and Santos with Laxamana after the success of their 2017 movie, “100 Tula Para Kay Stella.”