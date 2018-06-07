Phoenix Pulse Technology Amateur Golf on June 22

ALL IS SET for the Phoenix Pulse Technology Amateur Golf Tournament slated June 22 at the Cebu County Club (CCC) in Banilad, Cebu City.

An estimated number of 250 golfers are expected to compete in this tournament, which is held in Cebu for the third time. At press time, 197 golfers have already registered.

The amateur golf tournament for players 24 years above features exciting hole-in-one prizes such as P1 million cash, a Harley-Davidson Street XG750, two Tata Manza vehicles and P100,000 worth of Phoenix Petroleum fuels and lubricants.

This year’s tournament will feature a Team Division, which is a combination of the Regular Individual and Partners Division.

Proceeds of this amateur golf tournament will go to the Phoenix Philippines Foundation, which provides assistance on the country’s education, environment, health and safety sector.

“Phoenix Philippines Foundation’s education program has already reached 8,000 students and has adopted 23 schools,” Phoenix Petroleum’s Senior Vice President for external affairs, business development and security Atty. Raymond Zorilla said during a press conference at The Henry Hotel in Banilad, Cebu City, yesterday. “We want to give the underprivileged people a surviving chance in life.”

Phoenix Petroleum also announced it will be funding chosen athletes for the Olympics. This is done in partnership with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Siklab Pilipinas Sports Foundation Inc.

Registration fee for the tournament is P7,500 per player to qualify in the team, partner and individual categories. Registration is inclusive of UnderArmour shirt and cap by Harman Kardon, JBL Trip communication and audio system and a Phoenix golf umbrella.

Interested golfers can register at the CCC or at the Phoenix Petroleum office in Maguikay, Mandaue City. Registration ends on June 15.