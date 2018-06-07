RTWPB settles P20 wage increase

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board in Central Visayas (RTWPB-7) has settled the P20 wage increase for minimum workers in the region.

Associated Labor Unions-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP) Lawyer Ernesto Carreon, one of the two labor representatives of the wage board, said the board has agreed on P20 regionwide wage adjustment during their deliberation on Thursday.

The Board composed of regional directors of National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA-7) Efren Carreon, Department of Trade and Industry in Central Visayas (DTI-7) Asteria Caberte and Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE-7) Lawyer Alvin Villamor, who also sits as the chairman of RTWPB – 7.

Philip Tan, management sector representative and Jose, Tomongha, chairman of Alliance of Progressive Labor (APL), represented the labor group.

Carreon said he proposed to the board for P72 increase, on top of the existing basic pay of P366.

However, government agencies representatives and Tan rejected the request.He then lowered it to P34 a day, to make it P400 as the minimum daily wage.

“Wala man gihapon, paugat gihapon sila (They still did not agree to my request and continue to be relentless), ” he said.

Carreon said the regional directors and Tan have discussed privately and came back to make a proposal for a wage adjustment between P13 to P20.

Cebu Daily News tried to contact Wage Board Chair Villamor but to no avail.

Cebu Labor Coalition (Celac) Spokesperson Metudio Belarmino Jr. said the settled amount was insufficient to the daily needs of minimum wage workers, especially with the ill effects of Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law.

“We are not satisfied with that,” Belarmino said.

Carreon said they have yet to submit the final draft to the National Wages and Productivity Commission for review.