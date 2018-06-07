House burned in Tisa fire

A house was razed by fire in Tupaz St.,Teresita Village, Barangay Tisa, Cebu City on Thursday evening.

Fire Chief Insp. Noel Ababon, Cebu City Fire Marshall, said the fire alarm was received at 7:38 p.m. and was raised to second alarm after a few minutes.

By 7:56 p.m., members of the Cebu City Fire Department declared the fire control.

Ababon said the fire started at the housed owned by Silverio Dela Torre Jr. that was occupied by his daughter, Quennie Dela Torre.

The caused of fire is yet to be determined. Some parts of Dela Torre’s house was partially burned while an estimated damage amounts to P 50,000, Ababon said.

Responding team declared fire out by 8:32 p.m.

No one was injured in the fire.