Duterte solicits help of village chiefs in drug war

NIP it in the bud.

This was the challenge of President Rodrigo Duterte to village chiefs in the wake of the administration’s relentless fight against illegal drugs.

Mr. Duterte stressed the “vital role” played by barangay captains in the war against drugs, saying they were the key to ending the problem that had hounded the country for decades now.

“Kamo gyud ang makaputol ani (drug trade). Layo ra kaayo mi sa taas. (You are the ones who can end this problem on narcotics. We, on top, are too far),” said President Duterte after he led the oath-taking of 3,013 barangay captains in Central Visayas at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City on Thursday night.

He reiterated his warning to barangay captains and other village officials to stay away from illegal drugs or suffer the consequences of their actions.

President Duterte said the involvement of a number of barangay officials in the illegal drug trade had been an obstacle to ending the problem.

“Pwede ka maski unsa basta ayaw lang gyod anang drugas ug corruption. (You can do whatever you want as long as you don’t get involved in drugs and corruption),” he said.

President Duterte assured the village officials that they could always ask him for help if they encountered problems in the fight against illegal drugs.

He said he could even provide guns to village chiefs if needed.

“We’ll talk with (Interior) Secretary (Eduardo) Año if we can provide it to you. I can’t decide on that alone,” he said.

During his speech, President Duterte once again mentioned Daanbantayan Mayor Vicente Loot whom he earlier identified as one of the drug protectors since the latter was serving as a police general.

“General Loot, either moundang ka o madisgrasya gyod ka. (General Loot, either you stop your involvement or something bad would happen to you),” he said.

President Duterte encouraged law enforcers to continue going after those involved in the illegal drug trade, saying he was always ready to protect them.

“Mag-pardon ko’g pila kabuok. Wa man nay limit kung pila ray i-pardon. (I will pardon as many policemen as I can. There is no limit to the number I can pardon),” he said.

During his speech, President Duterte also lobbied for some of his close aides who he said could be good senators in the future.

Among them are Special Assistant to the President Bong Go, Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar and Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque.