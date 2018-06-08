Woman nabbed for drugs Sawang Calero
A woman was arrested for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act 2002 during an intensified Police Operation in Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City.
The suspect was identified as Lyka Banilad Bayking, 22, from Sitio Omega, Barangay Sawang Calero.
Seized from her possession were five medium-sized white crystallines believed to be shabu worth P295,000.
The suspect is now detained at the Cebu City Police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.