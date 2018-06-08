Niece accuses police officer of rape
By Nestle L. Semilla June 08,2018
A 20-year-old woman filed rape charges against her uncle who is a police officer on Thursday.
The woman said her uncle allegedly raped her twice last month.
Her uncle was also relieved immediately.
CCPO Director Senior Supt. Joel Doria said the police officer will be under the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit (PHAU) for investigation.
