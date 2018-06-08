Rainy season is here – Pagasa

Rainy season is officially here, the state weather bureau declared on Friday.

“Nagsimula na po ang rainy season sa ating bansa. Na-satisfy na po ‘yung criteria ng rainfall sa mga Type 1 climate stations,” weather forcaster Cris Perez said in a press briefing.

In a statement, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the occurrence of widespread rainfall recorded in Pagasa stations the past few days due to the southwest monsoon confirms the onset of the rainy season over the western part of the country.

“These areas, including Metro Manila, will continue to experience scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms in the coming days. However, such rain events may be followed by dry periods (also known as a ‘monsoon break’) that could last for several days to two weeks,” Pagasa said.