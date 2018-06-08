No complications in PP44 weigh in

MAASIN CITY— There were no problems in the weigh-in event for the Pinoy Pride 44: Laban Sa Leyte held at the Metro Hyper Store here on Friday.

Prince”Albert Pagara (29-1-0,20KOs) tipped the weighing scales at exactly 122 pounds while his opponent Laryea Gabriel Odoi (20-4-2,14KOs) came in at 120 pounds.

Pagara, who is from Maasin City, will fight Odoi for the WBO intercontinental junior featherweight title in the main event.

The co-main event protagonists Jeo “Santino” Santisima and Likit Chane of Thailand also made weight, with the former weighing 121 pounds and the latter tipping the scales at 120 pounds.

Both fight for the WBO Oriental junior featherweight title.

The older Pagara sibling, Jason (40-3-1,25KOs), weighed 159 pounds as he prepares to take on Indonesian Wellem Reyk (19-17-4,5KOs), who weighed 147 pounds.

The fight card is scheduled Saturday evening at the Maasin City Sports Complex.