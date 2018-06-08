Osmeña impressed with new airport’s architectural design

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, who was not invited during the inauguration of the Terminal 2 airport of MCIAA, lauded the design of the newly constructed resort airport in Lapu-Lapu City.

He said that the architectural design is unique and one of the best that he saw so far.

Osmeña said that the airport looked like it had more life with the wood components in the structure.

The mayor expressed his views amid accusations that he openly criticized the original design of the airport.

Osmeña admitted that he used to compare the first design of the airport to that of a poultry.