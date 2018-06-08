Fishermen advised to refrain from sailing amid strong winds
Al Quiblat, Pag-asa Mactan chief, advised fishermen to refrain from sailing to the seas due to strong winds that generate large waves.
He said tropical storm Domeng is on its way out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility, thus intensifying the southwest monsoon or habagat.
While no gale warning is issued in Central Visayas, Quiblat urged those who sail to be careful.
