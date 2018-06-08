PDRRMO to focus on climate change adaptation measures
The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) is now working towards climate change adaptation as their approach towards risk reduction management.
Baltazar Tribunalo Jr., PDRRMO head, said that this approach means designing their projects and activities that would suit our unstable climate.
He said that human behavior poses the greatest risk to climate change such as the lack of regard towards the environment. /(CNU Intern Laksmi)
