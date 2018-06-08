Prohibition on pisonet in Lapu-Lapu City not possible, councilors say

The Lapu-Lapu City Government cannot prohibit the operation of pisonet.

This was clarified by Councilor Flaviano Hiyas and Councilor Gregorio Paquibot, who are both lawyers.

Hiyas said that the city cannot pass an ordinance which will prohibit trade.

Mayor Paz Radaza expressed earlier her intention to stop the operation of pisonet to avoid minors in opening pornographic sites and to intensify the city’s campaign against cyberpornography.

