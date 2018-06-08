Number of dengue cases drops in Talisay City

The Talisay City Health Office revealed that dengue cases in the city have decreased during the first quarter of this year, compared to the same quarter last year.

The office recorded 49 cases of dengue for the first quarter.

There are no fatalities recorded during the same period.

On the other hand, the Provincial Health Office introduced the use of Ovicidal (OVI) Trap in every household as a strategy to fight against dengue.

The OVI Trap consists of a black plastic battle and a lawanit cardboard or any stick where female mosquitoes can lay their eggs./ CNU Intern Laskmi Cañedo