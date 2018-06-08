Bike clinics launched today in Cebu City

The Cebu City Government will launch their bike clinic program at the Plaza Sugbu this afternoon.

The bike clinics, which will be composed of modules on biking safety measures and rules in city roads, will be open in chosen barangay schools for four Saturdays.

City Administrator Nigel Paul Villarete said that the bike clinic program is in preparation for the possible installation of bike lanes alongside with the implementation of the BRT system. /STC Intern Candy Baraga