Man arrested in Ermita drug bust

A 50-year-old man was arrested by police operatives during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Ermita Proper, Barangay Ermita, Cebu City on Friday evening, June 8.

Police identified the suspect as a certain Arturo Gernali.

Senior Insp. Jonathan Taneo, the chief of Cebu Drug Enforcement Unit of Cebu City Police (CCPO) said operatives seized 50 small-sized shabu from the suspect all worth P83,000.

The suspect is now detained at Cebu City Police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.