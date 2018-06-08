Man arrested in Ermita drug bust
A 50-year-old man was arrested by police operatives during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Ermita Proper, Barangay Ermita, Cebu City on Friday evening, June 8.
Police identified the suspect as a certain Arturo Gernali.
Senior Insp. Jonathan Taneo, the chief of Cebu Drug Enforcement Unit of Cebu City Police (CCPO) said operatives seized 50 small-sized shabu from the suspect all worth P83,000.
The suspect is now detained at Cebu City Police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.
