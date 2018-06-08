Tabal, Dueñas okay with Milo Marathon as SEAG qualifier

JOHN Philip Dueñas, the long time coach of Cebu Olympian Mary Joy Tabal, welcomed the news that this year’s National Milo Marathon king and queen will represent the Philippines in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games (SEAG), which the country will be hosting.

“That is okay, at least now we have a clear eliminations (for the SEAG). That is a very good opportunity for others, and all marathoners will also be focused on that (National Milo Marathon).” said Dueñas.

In a press conference last Thursday in Pasay City, Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) president Philip Juico said that they will be getting whoever wins in the National Milo Marathon for the 2019 SEAG.

This year’s 42nd National Milo Marathon will be held in Laoag, Ilocos Norte on December 9.

Tabal, who has been the National Milo Marathon women’s champion for a record five consecutive years, was also positive of the development.

She will be training for the National Milo Marathon right after her Asian Games stint in August.

“I am just hoping and praying that I will be safe after ASIAN Games, as long as I will always be healthy and injury-free. 2019 will be a busy year for me because that’s the start of the qualifying year for Olympics,” said Tabal, who will be gunning for her sixth straight National Milo Marathon title.