Partner’s Cup begins today

THE 2018 edition of the Cesafi Partner’s Cup raises its curtains this afternoon at the Cebu Coliseum with a triple-header of games in both the high school and college divisions.

Kicking things off will be the game between the defending Cesafi champions University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers at 2 p.m.

UV is the clear odds-on favorites in this tournament, especially after it claimed the Cesafi crown last season by besting many-time titlist Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu.

The team coached by head coach Jun Pepito also claimed the NBTC Cebu title earlier this year, and is poised to dominate the field in the absence of Ateneo de Cebu from this competition.

The Magis Eagles begged off from competing in the Partner’s Cup after spending the summer playing the FilOil Flying V tournament in Manila.

The tiff between the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors and the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildkittens follows at 3:30 p.m. The day will end with a game between the USC Warriors and the CIT-U Wildcats in the college division.