Improvised bomb explodes in Cordova town on Mactan Island; bomb maker injured

The police are closely guarding a person who accidentally injured himself while making improvised bomb in Cordova town on Mactan Island at dusk on Friday, June 8.

An incident report released by the Cordova police said that authorities responded to an explosion that occurred at 5:45 p.m. on Friday in Sitio Datag, Barangay Buagsung, Cordova and found Alejandro Novo Pil, 33, who was wounded by shrapnel resulting from the explosion.

Pil was in the process of making an improvised explosive device (IED) inside his rented house, when it exploded , hitting him in the different parts of his body and right hand, according to the report.

Responding police personnel also recovered from the suspect the following: one piece of Cal .45 pistol loaded with six live ammunition; one piece of Cal 357 revolver loaded with four live ammunition; one bullet of cal. 50; One piece of home-made Improvise Explosive Device (IED), Three transparent plastic bags containing half a kilo of ammonium nitrate each and one-fourth kilo of common nail that serves as an components of making an IED.

The incident happened just a day after President Rodrigo Duterte was on the island to grace the opening of the new world-class terminal of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

Senior Superintendent Manuel Abrugena, Director of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) immediately proceeded to the scene of the explosion on Friday night.

Senior Inspector Janus Giangan, Cordova Police Station chief, however, declined to provide more details, saying they were still having a case conference on the incident.

But police report said the suspect is now confined at the government-run Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) in Cebu City for treatment and is being closely guarded.

Appropriate charges will be filed against the suspect, the report added.