BJMP-7 RD: “Visayas jails too congested”
Chief Supt.Arnold Buenacosa, regional director of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Central Visayas (BJMP-7) admitted that the jail facilities in Visayas are congested as a result of the intensified campaign against illegal drugs.
The regional director told Cebu Daily News that they need to double their efforts in installing more facilities.
To address jail congestion, a new jail facility was opened in Lapu-Lapu City, and another facility will be inaugurated in Talibon town, Bohol on Monday (June 11).
A new facility in Carcar City, Cebu will also be opened soon, Buenacosa said.
