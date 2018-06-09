BJMP-7 RD: “Visayas jails too congested”

Chief Supt.Arnold Buenacosa, regional director of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Central Visayas (BJMP-7) admitted that the jail facilities in Visayas are congested as a result of the intensified campaign against illegal drugs.

The regional director told Cebu Daily News that they need to double their efforts in installing more facilities.

To address jail congestion, a new jail facility was opened in Lapu-Lapu City, and another facility will be inaugurated in Talibon town, Bohol on Monday (June 11).

A new facility in Carcar City, Cebu will also be opened soon, Buenacosa said.