Two arrested after exchanging fire with cops
CEBU CITY- Police officers from Fuente police station apprehended a minor and his 30-year-old stepfather along P.Del Rosario Extension, Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City on Saturday morning (June 9).
The arrest came after a shooting incident between the suspects and the police officers.
The stepfather was identified as Eric Ramos 30, a resident of Sitio Manul, Barangay Tisa, Cebu City.
Ramos is now confined at a hospital after he sustained wounds in his stomach.
One. 38 revolver and a replica of a .45 caliber pistol were recovered from the suspects.
