AFP Central Command: “Bombing incident not a terrorist activity”

The Armed Forces of the Phillipines-Central Command is now monitoring the progress report on the explosion that occurred at 5:45 p.m. on Friday in Sitio Datag, Barangay Buagsung, Cordova town, Cebu.

The Military Intelligence Group will also help in gathering information regarding the incident.

However, Colonel Medel Aguilar, Central Command spokesperson, said that they do not consider the incident as an act of terrorism. Their initial investigation showed no signs of terrorists in Central Visayas.

“The people shouldn’t be afraid,” Aguilar assured the public.