PRO-7 to investigate suspected bomb maker

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) will dig deeper into the background of the 33-year-old male who was severely injured after making an improvised explosive device (IED) in Sitio Datag, Barangay Buagsong on Friday afternoon (June 8).

Alejandro Novo Pil, 33, was hurt after the IED he was making exploded in his rented house.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, PRO-7 director, said they are not disregarding the possibility that it has something to do with terrorism.

A command conference was held at PRO-7 on Saturday to make sure authorities are on top of the situation.