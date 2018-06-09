Japanese national found dead in apartment

A Japanese National was found lifeless in his rented apartment in Escario Extention, Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City past 2 p.m. on Saturday (June 9).

Senior Police 1 Wetzel Berry of Homicide Section identified the victim as Sakira Tsuchai, 72.

Elena Masan, apartment in-charge said Tsuchai rented the flat for ten years already.

Masan said they noticed that the victim did not go out of his room for three days which prompted them to seek help from local authorities.

Berry said they will contact the embassy to inform the families and relatives of Tsuchai.

Berry added that they requested an autopsy but based on initial investigation, there was no foul on the victim’s death.