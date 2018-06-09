Unable to sail due to bad weather, Talisay fishermen seek help from city gov’t

Due to bad weather, at least 1,000 fishermen in Talisay City were not able to sail and sell fish.

However, the Talisay City Government is preparing to provide assistance to the affected fishermen through the “food for work” program of the city’s Department of Social Welfare and Services.

According to Antonio Bacaltos Jr., chairman of the committee on Agriculture and Aquatic resources, fisherfolks need to go DSWD to claim their assistance.

But he clarified that fisherfolks need to work before they can claim their assistance.