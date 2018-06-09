Chiong hopes Balili lot deal with Capitol pushes through

Naga City Mayor Kristine Chiong expressed hopes that the plan of the Capitol to sell a portion of the controversial Balili Property to the local government unit will push through.

She said developing the Balili property will attract more opportunities in the southern part of Cebu.

Chiong said they intend to convert the property into a special economic industrial sone.

Cebu Provincial Governor Hilario Davide III said he is planning to meet with local officials of Naga City to re-discuss about the selling of the dry portion of the lot.