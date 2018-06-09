Boy drowns after saving friend

A 17-year-old boy drowned after saving his friend in Carcar City on June 8, Friday afternoon.

Based on initial investigation, the victim, Jusho Sebial died after saving his 23-year-old friend Jherick Basay.

According to SPO3 Jose Repompo of Carcar City Police, the two went for a swim after they were fishing.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.