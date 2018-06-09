Resort turns over kitchen equipment to Lapu college

About P2.3 million worth of kitchen equipment were turned over by the management of Mactan Isla Resort and Casino to the Hospitality Management Department of the Lapu-Lapu City College on Saturday.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza thanked the resort management for the donaton.

Gerald Alquizalas, a college alumna and a hotel manager who serves as instructor in the school’s hospitality management department, said the equipment can help students in their course