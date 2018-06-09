SugboTek Inc. signs memorandum of agreement on immediate disaster reponse application

To have an immediate response to any disasters, the SugboTek Inc. have signed a memorandum of agreement between the Radio Emergency Assistance Volunteer Organization (REAVO) on Saturday, June 9.

SugboTek Inc, the developer of the mobile application GUARDIAN Volunteer have partnered to REAVO, the Fire, Rescue, Communications Group Philippines Inc, to provide quick response to medical and fire emergencies reported in Cebu City.

Geographic Unified Assistance and Response to Distress Incident with Agile Networking (GUARDIAN) application is an emergency dispatch and civilian reporting system wherein everyone can be a volunteer and can report an emergency.

The mobile application provides easy and a convenient access for people to report any emergency without the need to contact an emergency number.

The application will also send notifications situational awareness on floods and traffic.

The application runs on mobile data or WiFi and is available on Andriod. It will soon be available on App Store for iPhone users.

However, Dedicatoria said that they are open for help from any telecommunication networks to make the application available using free data. /CNU Intern Nikki Villagorda