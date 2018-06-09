Davide wants Magpale but Vice Gov. declines

IF IT were all up to him, Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III still wants Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale to be his running mate in next year’s elections.

Davide, in a press conference on Friday, said that if he were to decide, his partner for his last term as governor would still be, “Vice Gov.”

Magpale, however, declined Davide’s invitation saying that she will be retiring from politics when her term ends.

“I really have decided to retire from politics,” the 76-year-old said in a phone interview.

Magpale, however, vowed to continue all the projects that she started during her term.

Magpale, who has been in politics for about 32 years, said that at her age, she could no longer keep up with the demands of being the second highest official in the Cebu provincial government.

She advised Davide to start looking for a possible running mate.

Former Cebu governor and now 3rd District Rep. Gwendolyn “Gwen” Garcia was reportedly eyeing the gubernatorial seat in tandem with 4th District Rep. Benhur Salimbangon as vice governor.

Last March, Garcia announced plans to run for governor in next year’s midterm elections during the launching of the “Cebu is Go,” movement which was created to support Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Christopher “Bong” Go’s run for the Senate in 2019.

“This is a free country, we’re ready. Because I already decided to run, we are prepared,” Davide said.

During the inauguration of the new Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) Terminal 2 last Thursday, Davide and Garcia were seen sharing light moments at the airport.

Davide said they shook hands and exchanged light conversation regarding the new passenger terminal.

“It was just about the airport. We share the same sentiment because really the new terminal is good for Cebu,” he said.