USC Warriors top CIT-U Wildcats, USPF Baby Panthers upset UV Baby Lancers in Partner’s Cup

Games today (Cebu Coliseum)

2 p.m. – UC vs CEC (High School)

3:30 p.m. – UC vs SWU (College)

THE Cebu Landmasters-University of San Carlos Warriors dropped the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 81-71, at the start of the 2018 Cesafi Partner’s Cup, yesterday at the Cebu Coliseum.

Versatile forward John Reel Saycon – member of the Cesafi’s Mythical Five last season – led the way for the Warriors with a whopping 33 points.

USC head coach Bong Abad lauded his wards for their victorious debut in spite sporting a team filled with new faces.

“Its a new group, I appreciate sa ilang games karon, kahit bago mi, ang will to win nila and pride as (from) San Carlos.” Abad said.

As happy as he was with the performance, Abad added that they still have a lot to work on, pointing to the defensive end of the floor as well as their offensive execution.

“More like individual ra kaayo mi ug psycho noh. But ok man, nindot man ang resulta. But sa akoa more on sa execution.”

Kenny Rocacutua led CIT-U with 21 points.

Meanwhile, the high school division had an upset on the first day of competition as the University of Southern Philippines Foundation Baby Panthers nipped the reigning Cesafi champions, University of the Visayas Baby Lancers, 78-73.

Rojan Montemayor proved to be the biggest thorn on the side of UV as he punched in 28 points.

Joshua Yerro scored 17 for UV.

In the other game of the high school tourney, the USC Baby Warriors edged the CIT-U Wildkittens, 68-64.