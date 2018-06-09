Harbor Pilot-Cebu enters BVR semis in Cagayan

The Harbor Pilot – Cebu women’s beach volleyball team are now looking forward to a strong finish in their campaign in the Beach Volleyball Republic (BVR) On Tour International after a fine showing in the first day of competition yesterday in Santa Ana, Cagayan.

Harbor Pilot – Cebu knocked out the winds of two of their foes’ sails in the first day of action to punch them a ticket to the semifinal round of the tournament which will fire off today.

The Harbor Pilot team, composed of former Southwestern University Lady Cobras’ Rae Ramas and Dij Rodriguez, defeated Far Eastern University (FEU) in their first game before shocking the visiting Singapore in their second outing. But, the duo admitted that they will have to give more to win the coveted title against other tough competitors.

“Hopefully, we will be able to make it to the finals and bring home the bacon,” Rodriguez told Cebu Daily News. “There are other solid teams here but me and my partner will try our best to bring home the bacon.”

Rodriguez said that they are also expecting a tough challenge from teams from the other bracket, especially the PNP Tagum duo of Kaka Quilario and Lotlot Catubag.

Harbor Pilot – Cebu took down MJ Ebro and Ivana Agudo of FEU in two easy sets, 21-7, 21-11, and beat Singapore also in two, 21-15, 21-14.

Today, they will face the crowd-favorite Charo Soriano and Bea Tan of Tuguegarao to determine their final rankings in their pool going into the semis.

The champions in the eight-team women’s battle will take with them the $3,500 top prize.