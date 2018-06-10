More than P1M drugs seized in Duljo Fatima drug bust

More than a P1 Million worth of illegal drugs were seized from an alleged drug suspect during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Duljo Fatima on June 9, Saturday evening.

Police identified the suspect was Riza Mae Cabigon, 18, from Sitio Riverside, Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City. She was arrested inside her house for allegedly selling illegal drugs.

Seized from her were packs of shabu worth P1,003,000.

The suspect is now detained at the Cebu City Police precinct pending the filing of charges against her.