DFA readies new passport fee setup

Starting next month, passport applicants in Metro Manila will have to pay the full processing fee and an additional P50 so-called “convenience fee” as soon as they book an online appointment to apply for or renew their passports.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced that it will roll out the ePayment system for all passport applicants in Metro Manila by the first week of July.

The ePayment system will be fully implemented by the first week of August.

The DFA tested the ePayment system last month in its main passport services center at Aseana Building in Parañaque City.

The system requires passport applicants to pay in advance the full passport processing fee, which is P1,200 for express processing and P950 for regular processing.

A P50 “convenience fee” was added to the processing fee per application.