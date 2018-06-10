San Fernando mayor called by PB

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) has called on San Fernando Mayor Lakambini Reluya to explain about the controversy pertaining to the construction of a commercial port on their town.

Provincial Board (PB) Member Raul Bacaltos, who authored the resolution, invited Reluya to shed light about the ongoing construction of the P12.5 billion commercial port, in which the mayor has issued a Cease and Desist Order (CDO) to the construction.

Ruben Feliciano, president of First Sangat SF International Port Corp, has filed criminal and administrative cases against Reluya, her husband Ricardo and a private respondent, Teodoro Reyes, for Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices.