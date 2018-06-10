Bombmaker not a terrorits, says police

Acting PRO-7 Director Debold Sinas said that the wounded bombmaker, Alejandro Novo Pil, has no links with any terrorist group but he has links to a criminal group based in Lapu-Lapu City.

Sinas said that they received information that Pil is a member of a group that sells illegal drugs and is a gun-for-hire.

Sinas also said that Pil was making bombs for dynamite fishing.

He also said that Pil’s live-in partner admitted that the bomb exploded because they were having an argument and Pil attempted to threw the bomb in the room in the heat of the moment causing it to explode.

Sinas said that Pil resided in a nearby barangay in Lapu-Lapu and had just transferred to Barangay Ibabao.

Sinas also said that they were now trying to identify the three men who were seen visiting Pil every now and then.