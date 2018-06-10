Demolition on Lapu shanties, structures slated this week

The demolition on illegal structures along the coastal areas in Lapu-Lapu City is scheduled within this week, but settlers asked the city government to provide them with relocation first before they move out.

Ethelbert Ouano of the Lapu-Lapu City Attorney’s Office said settlers and structure owners have until tomorrow to voluntarily dismantle their houses or the city will do it for them.

He said rented structures, boarding houses and piggeries will be demolished in Barangays Mactan and Pusok.

But settlers like Ricardo Cataluña of Seaside, Pusok asked Mayor Pas Radaza to postpone the demolition until the city can provide a relocation site for them.

He said they also sent their petition to the Office of the Presidential Assistant in the Visayas (OPAV) for resolution.