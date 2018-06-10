Alden Richards in Cebu tomorrow for Kapuso Fans Day

FANS of Pambansang Bae Alden Richards now have a chance to see him in person.

The 26-year-old actor will be in Cebu on June 12 for “Kapuso Fans Day” to be held at the Open Parking Area of South Town Centre Mall in Tabunok, Talisay City. The show is expected to start at 5 p.m.

GMA Cebu’s official Facebook page made the announcement last Thursday.

“Mapuno kini sa kasadya, prizes ug mga special guests. See you there mga Kapuso! #GMARegionalTV #KapusoFansDay,” the post reads.

GMA officially announced two weeks ago that Richards will headline the upcoming fantaserye, “Victor Magtanggol.”

This is also his comeback to GMA Primetime after last year’s “Destined to be Yours” which he topbilled with onscreen partner, Maine Mendoza.

In a previous interview, Richards said the series will be about adventure, action, and time-honored values Filipinos can relate to.

The actor has also released the “Victor Magtanggol” theme song entitled “Superhero Mo” which he sang with popular rap group, Ex Battalion.

The song immediately made it to the no. 1 top on iTunes Philippines on the same day of its release.

As part of his preparations for the upcoming series, Richards took parkour training aside from his regular workout sessions.

It was earlier confirmed that John Estrada is part of the teleserye.

GMA has yet to announce details of the other cast members as well as when the series will air.