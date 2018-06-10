Cops on guard for June 12 rallies

POLICE will commemorate tomorrow’s Independence Day celebration with a flag-raising ceremony and monitoring of protest actions to be staged by militant groups.

“Based on experience, there were no rallies if ever, during Independence Day or so I am told by my personnel,” Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, Police Regional Office (PRO-7) chief, said.

He said the flag-raising ceremony will be held simulatenously in police offices in the cities, towns and province of Cebu.

Sinas said their Civil Disturbance Management (CDM) is on standby to monitor and deal with protest actions.

“If naay mag-rally, pasagdan lang nato kay maintain pud nato ilang rights (If there will be groups that will stage rallies, then we will allow them because we also want to maintain their rights),” he said.

Sinas said he hoped that these groups won’t cause any trouble or disrupt traffic during tomorrow’s annual observance of Independence Day.