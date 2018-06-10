Mayor to explain order against developer at PB

Reluya, husband face charges; mayor says developer lacks requirements

San Fernando Mayor Lakambini Reluya is scheduled to attend a Provincial Board (PB) session at 2 p.m. today to explain her cease and desist order against a developer of the P12.5 billion commercial port in the town.

This came after the developer, First Sanjgat SF International Port Corp., filed criminal and administrative complaints against Reluya, her husband Barangay Captain Ricardo Reluya Jr. and a contractor in relation to the order.

The mayor claimed that First Sangat SF International Port Corp. failed to secure all requirements for the project, an allegation denied by Ruben Feliciano, First Sangat SF International Port Corp. president.

Among these requirements are clearances from the Philippine Reclamation Authority, Cebu Ports Authority and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

But Feliciano said they complied with the project requirements. Reluya said she will attend with her department heads and is confident they have enough evidence to back her order.

“They understand the plight of a second class municipality and (San Fernando) had gained recognition for their programs and projects,” she said in a phone interview.