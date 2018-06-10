Cops net P7M drugs in 3 raids

CLOSE to P7.2 million worth of suspected shabu were confiscated in separate police operations in Cebu and Talisay cities during the weekend.

Two persons were killed in a shootout with the police in Campo 6, Barangay Manipis, Talisay City, Sunday dawn while nine other suspects who were collared in three separate police operations are now detained, said Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

The PRO-7 director presented to the media the arrested suspects at his Camp Sergio Osmeña office on Sunday afternoon.

At 5 p.m., Cebu City police got their biggest drug haul in the Sitio Camanse, Barangay Mambaling buy-bust operation where they confiscated 500 grams or P5.9 million worth of suspected shabu.

Supt. Glenn Mayam, Drug Enforcement Group Visayas chief, said they arrested part-time dancer, Pejay Villanueva, 19, and Henry Tabalin Jr., 24, who both claimed to be drug couriers.

Three hours later at past 8 p.m. in Sitio Riverside, Barangay Duljo, police arrested Riza Cabigon, 18, and confiscated four packs of suspected shabu worth at least P1 million.

At 5 a.m. on Sunday, police raided a house in Campo 6, Barangay Manipis, Talisay City. The operation resulted to a shootout where two suspects were killed and the arrest of seven drug suspects.

Senior Supt. Manuel Abrugena, director of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), said they also confiscated P270,000 worth of drugs including the subject of the buy-bust operation, Helen Joy Tabilon.

Those, who were killed in the shootout with police, were Jeffrey “Efring” Himaya and Rubidel Gabiana. However, Helen Joy’s alleged business partner, Gilbert Traya eluded arrest.