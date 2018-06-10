Millennials job hop due to lack of purpose, collaboration in workplace

MILLENNIALS tend to jump from one job to another every two years because of lack of purpose and collaboration in the workplace, a global thought leader and speaker said.

In an interview with ANC’s Headstart, People Acuity Founder Deanna Murphy noted that 87 percent of millennials say they will not work without purpose, connection, and collaboration. They also crave for interdependence.

Murphy said this is costly to employers.

Millennials are people who are born between the early 1980s and early 2000s.

Murphy added that 83 percent of millennials switch jobs often because they can’t see how “to bring their unique gifts to make a difference.”

“Millennials say I will not work without purpose and it’s a very different mindset because the baby boomer generation and just like: we will punch your clock, from here to eternity. And we will just work, work, and work whether we’re happy or not,” Murphy said.

“There is this generation that is coming and they want to care about social causes and care about others and they want to be invited to play in a bigger arena,” she added.

Meanwhile, bringing women into the labor force is not only an acknowledgment of their right to be gainfully employed but will actually be a huge boost to the economy.

A new study, “The Power of Parity: Advancing Women’s Equality in Asia Pacific (Focus: The Philippines),” found that Asia Pacific countries could raise their annual collective gross domestic product (GDP) by 2025 by as much as $4.5 trillion, “a 12-percent increase over the business as usual trajectory”, by advancing women’s equality.