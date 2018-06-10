Five men dead in weekend shootings in Metro Cebu

Task force formed to probe killings

A TASK force has been created to investigate the series of killings in Metro Cebu, the latest of which happened over the weekend.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, acting Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director, said that he ordered Senior Supt. Dennis Agustin, PRO-7 deputy regional director for operations, to look into the killings in Metro Cebu.

“You don’t have to worry we will investigate those incidents of killings” said Sinas, who assured that Cebu is safe.

The first incident happened in Barangay Lawaan 1 in Talisay City, when an unidentified gunman shot dead Rogelio Paradiso, 42 of Barangay Lawaan 1 on Saturday.

Police said that Paradiso was watching a volleyball game in the barangay when he was killed.

On the same day at past 9 p.m. in La Paloma Village Barangay Tisa, where Michael Margate, 25, a pedicab driverof Sitio Tambisan, Barangay Tisa, was killed by an unidentified gunman.

Margate died after he was shot several times in the body, said SPO3 (Senior Police Officer 3) Wetzel Berry of the Cebu City Police Office Homicide Section.

A few minutes later at Barangay Carreta in Cebu City, Angelo Rosales, 21, was shot dead by another unidentified assailant.

Another shooting incident also happened in Mandaue City.

The last of the shooting incidents happened at 1 a.m. on Sunday, when a motorcycle-riding gunman, killed Bebot Cebedo, 34, an aircon technician, in Talisay City.

Cebedo was rushed to the hospital but he did not reach the hospital alive.